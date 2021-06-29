Businessman docked for alleged criminal trespass

A businessman, Chukwudi Paul, 42, on Tuesday appeared in  a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged trespass.

defendant, who lives in Zamani village in Federal Capital Territory(FCT), is with  wrongful restraint and trespass.

prosecution , Mr Abudullahi Tanko, told court that complainant, Mr Eluwa Chidi, of Nuwamlenga village airport road, FCT, reported matter at the Iddo Police Division on June 7.

Tanko alleged that the complainant bought a house in Zamani village, FCT, for 2,000 from the defendant.

He told the court that the defendant however pleaded with the complainant to allow him remain in  the house for awhile.

Tanko alleged that the defendant, at the expiration  of the  grace period, refused to vacate and hand-over the house to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 256 and 346 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 300,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and  should present a verifiable means of identification.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until July 8 for hearing. (NAN)

