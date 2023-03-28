Businessman charged with obtaining N200,000 by false pretences

By Moronke Boboye

A 40-year-old businessman, Musa Salam, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N200,000 on false pretences.

Salam, who resides at 53, Orelope St., Agege, Lagos, is charged with stealing and obtaining money by false pretences.

The prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that Salam committed the offences on Feb. 22 at No. 78, Ipaja Road, Agege, Lagos State.

Oke said that the complainant, Mr Alaba Arowolo, was given N345,000 by the defendant’s brother to supply five prepaid meters, but the defendant obtained N200,000 from the complainant on false pretences that he would return in a week’s time.

The prosecutor said that the defendant did not return the money and all efforts by the complainant to retrieve the money failed.

Oke said that the defendant’s brother had been on the complainant’s neck for him to deliver the prepaid meters.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ayinde granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until April 21 for mention. (NAN)