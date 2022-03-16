Businessman bags 9 months jail for cheating customer

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court in Shagari Quarters, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Dashe, to nine months imprisonment for defrauding his customer of N117,000.

Dashe of Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, was sentenced on a count charge of cheating.

The Area Court judge, Suleyman Ola however, gave Mohammed an option of N40,000 fine and warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

Dashe had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, Mr Olanipekun Babajide had told the court that on March 9, the complainant, Oladele Omotayo of Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station.

Babajide said that on Feb. 3, the complainant bought 100 bags of cement from the convict and paid N390, 000 to him.

He told the court that the convict supplied 70 bags of cement to the complainant but refused to supply the remaining 30 bags, valued N117,000.

He said that the convict dishonestly converted N117, 000 which was meant for the remaining 30 bags of cement to his personal use thereby causing the complainant wrongful loss.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money proved abortive.

Babajide said the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

