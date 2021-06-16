Businessman, 35, arraigned for alleged criminal conspiracy, negligence

A 35-year-old businessman, Idris Dada, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged criminal conspiracy and negligent conduct.

The police arraigned Dada, who resides in New Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, on a three count of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and negligent conduct, to which the defendant pleaded guilty.

The Prosecutor, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainants, Comfort Haruna and six others, all of New Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on April 29.



Yakubu said the complainants, on April 28, gave the defendant their phones to charge for them on commercial basis.

He said the phones included; Itel phone valued N5,000, Infinix valued N58,000, Techno Pourvoir 3 valued N45,000, Techno WX PRO valued N23000, Itel 1508 valued N37,000, Infinix Hot 8 valued N38,000 and Techno Camon valued N8,000.

The prosecutor said the defendant negligently allowed his friend, now at large, to take away the phones.



The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 311 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and reserved the case until July 13 for sentence. (NAN)