Businessman, 35, arraigned for alleged criminal conspiracy, negligence

June 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 35-year- , Idris Dada, was Wednesday in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged criminal and negligent conduct.
police Dada, who resides in New Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, a three count of criminal , breach of trust and negligent conduct, to which defendant pleaded guilty.
Prosecutor, Abudullahi Tanko, told court that complainants, Comfort Haruna and six others, all of New Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the April 29.


Yakubu said the complainants, on April 28, gave the defendant their phones to charge for them on commercial basis.
He said the phones included; Itel phone valued 5,000, Infinix valued 58,000, Techno Pourvoir 3 valued 45,000, Techno WX PRO valued N23000, Itel 1508 valued N37,000, Infinix Hot 8 valued N38,000 and Techno Camon valued N8,000.
The prosecutor said the defendant negligently allowed his friend, now at large, to away the phones.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the of Sections 97, 311 and 196 of the Penal Code.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 300,000 with one surety in like sum.
Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court and reserved the case until July 13 for sentence. (NAN)

