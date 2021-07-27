Businessman, 25, in court for allegedly stealing air conditioner

 A  25-year-old businessman, Samsu Garba, on appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ stealing an air conditioner valued 100,000.

Garba, who resides in Agege, , is facing a of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The , ASP Rachael Williams, told the   that the defendant committed the offence on July 6 at 5:40 a.m. at No. 14 Showonuola Street, Agege.

Williams said the defendant stole a 1.5 horse power split air conditioner belonging to the complainant, Mr Abeeb Adeboola.

He said the complainant reported the case at Agege police station and the defendant was arrested.

The said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of , 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides three years’ jail term stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr M.O. Dawodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dawodu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the State government.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 2 mention. (NAN)

