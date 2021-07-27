Businessman, 25, in court for allegedly stealing air conditioner

A 25-year-old businessman, Samsu Garba, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an air conditioner valued N100,000.

Garba, who resides in Agege, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 6 at 5:40 a.m. at No. 14 Showonuola Street, Agege.

Williams said the defendant stole a 1.5 horse power split air conditioner belonging to the complainant, Mr Abeeb Adeboola.

He said the complainant reported the case at Agege police station and the defendant was arrested.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr M.O. Dawodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dawodu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for mention. (NAN)

