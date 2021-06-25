Businessman, 25, bags 18 months imprisonment for stealing vehicle parts

A magistrates’ court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old businessman, Jonathan Kadarko, to 18 months’ imprisonment for stealing vehicle parts.

The judge, Mr Michael Bawa, sentenced Kadarko after he had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of trespass and stealing.

Bawa, however, gave the convict an option to pay N70, 000 as fine.

Earlier the prosecutor, Insp. Isah Hassan, had told the court that one Mr John Madaki reported the case at the police station on May 24.

Hassan said that the defendant trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole his vehicle’s key starter and a side mirror.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to sentence him in line with Section 125 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2017. (NAN)

