Businesses believe in Nigeria, says Minister of Information

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed happiness that more business conglomerates are finding Nigeria conducive for investment and has beckoned on those already established to spread their tentacles more across the country. He said this will translate to more profits for them and better economic indices for the country.

The minister spoke at the opening ceremony of Bon Octagon Hotel in Jahi Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister stated that as businesses increase their investment, their operations will flourish and serve as a shining example to attract more investors to the country. He commended and encouraged investments like Bon Hotel, which exemplified President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intentions with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Doris Uzoka-Anite, during her speech at the event, praised the Bon franchise for expanding its business in Nigeria through the construction of the Bon Octagon, which she described as the largest hotel in its franchise. She said that growing their chain in Nigeria with bigger and better hotels indicates the company’s satisfaction with the Nigerian market.

Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John and the Minister of Women’s Affairs Uju Kennedy also attended the event.