Business women urge governor-elect to empower SMEs

By Aisha Gambo

Some business women in Kaduna metropolis have called on the newly elected Governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, to empower Small and Medium Business (SMEs) when he assumes power.

The women who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said SMEs contributed immensely towards the development of their communities.

Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim, a food vendor at Yoruba road, Kaduna who started the business 30 years ago, said she had recorded lots of success so far.

“All I can say is Alhamdulillah; through this business, I have gone for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and paid for my mother too, I was able to marry off five daughters of mine.

“Right now, there are six people working for me and I pay them; the good thing about business is that you can help your self and others who need a source of income,” she said.

Hama Yunusa, a 55-year old widow who sells Pap and beans cake, expressed the hope that the newly elected government would roll out empowerment programmes that would benefit widows.

“Though I don’t have any savings or investment because all we get is used for feeding, health care and children school fees, I still thank God for the gift of life and good health.

“We make N7,000 to N10,000 sales daily but the high cost of raw materials like vegetable oil, firewood, beans and others is not encouraging as little profit is realised now.”

On her part, Sabdat Abdullahi, a soft drink and water vendor, said she ventured into the business to help her family and support her husband.

“I started this business with N30,000 in 2011 and I have achieved a lot because I have bought a deep freezer, helped my family and close relatives.

“My challenge is the inability to access low interest loans but I am hopeful that the new government would provide massive empowerment for business women,” she said.(NAN)