Business woman docked over alleged N110m fraud

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday granted one Emilia Anthony and her company, Savanah Crest Investment Ltd., N10 million bail for allegedly defrauding three people of N110 million.

Justice Abike Fadipe said that Anthony should also provide one surety, who must be related to her.

Fadipe added that the surety must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

She then adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for for trial.

The defendants are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Akanno, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in 2018 in Lagos.

Akanno said that the defendants collected the N110 million from the complainants, Mrs Racheal Akintola, Mrs Ruth Atte and Mrs Wendy Daniel, that she would invest it in a business, which she failed to do.

Akanno said that the defendant converted the money to her personal use.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy. (www.nannews.ng)

