Business Strategists, Thought Leaders, Set for Pastor Osazuwa’s SWITCH Conference

An array of popular thought leaders, business strategists and Christian ministers are gearing for ‘Switch 2023’, an upcoming International School of Ministry and Leadership Conference, organised by the Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI).

Themed, ‘Built to Last’. It will hold from Wednesday, 1st to Friday 3rd of March, 2023 at the RACAi auditorium, Km 10, Benin-Sapele Road, Obe, Benin City. Time of event is set at 4pm on Wednesday 1st, and 8am on Thursday and Friday.

Switch is an annual faith-based business and ministry outlook event targeted at inspiring and equipping church leaders, business owners, C-Level executives and other corporate professionals for improved growth and success. Hosted by the President of RACAI, Pastor Charles Osazuwa, the event signifies the growing convergence of faith-based institutions’ leaders and business executives, whereby, providing a platform that aggregates top experts to synthesize useful knowledge for success in both business and ministry. The conference attracts leaders from both religious and corporate worlds.

Some of the major speakers at the three- day conference include business thinkers, such as, influential strategist and Forbes author, Olakunle Soriyan; British-Nigerian journalist, communications strategist, and Senior Advisor to the President of the African Development Bank Group in Abidjan, Victor Oladokun; the common sense guru, Olumide Emmanuel; Lead Pastor of the Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi; Lead Pastor of Global Impact Church, Yemi Davids; Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor, Harvesters International Christian Centre, Jeffery Iyonawan, Senior Pastor, Miracle Assembly; Pastor Deborah Charles-Osazuwa, a successful entrepreneur, leader and co-host of the programme. Others are, Barrister Rotimi Eghaghe, and Professor Frank Imarhiagbe.

Remarking on the conference, host and Senior Pastor of RACAi, Pastor Charles Osazuwa said “Switch is part of our divine mandate and a manifestation of the church’s capacity to set the pace for the next generation of leaders, we believe that we have been rightly positioned to harness the potentials of individuals and organisations through mental transformation and human capital development.

According to the pastor, this year’s conference is a highly anticipated event, attracting participants from all the states of Nigeria and beyond.

“We have carefully selected a range of topics to help achieve our objective of equipping and unveiling leaders, and also speak to the specific needs of attendees, including ministers and leaders, to enable them refresh and refuel for greater works in their organizations,” he added.