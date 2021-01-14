Business community urges FG to resume international flights in Kano

Kano State businesses community has urged the Federal Government to resume international flights at the Aminu Kano International Airport in order to ease their business activities.

Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

He said that Kano state was relatively peaceful in spite of the insecurity bedeviling the nation because of the business nature of the state.

According to him, more people lose their jobs due to the absence of international flights at the airport.

“Kano state is a commercial centre that needs to be considered in the opening of the airports. And we are compliant of the COVID -19 protocols and are willing to ensure continuous compliance.

“Kano is a commercial nerve centre in the country and the closure of the Aminu Kano International Airport is seriously affecting it economically and socially.

“We all acknowledge the fact that there is relative peace in Kano state despite the insecurity bedeviling the country and this cannot be unconnected with our people being busy doing one enterprise or the other,” he said.

He noted that if the closure of the airport continued, it might lead to thousands of people losing their means of livelihood.

“We are ready to comply and we have been compliant with the COVID-19 safety protocols” he said.

Abubkar said that there are over 500 travel agencies in Kano whose jobs are threatened by the closure of international flight operations in the state and billions of Naira are lost as a result. (NAN)