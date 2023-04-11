Business activities pick in FCT, Osun after Easter holidays

By Cecilia Ijuo

Business activities return to normal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following the end of holiday to mark Easter celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though some residents who travelled were yet to resume, a handful of traders were seen as early as 7:00am heading to the market.

Some workers were seen resuming at the Federal Secretariat and other offices within the city centre.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared Friday April 7 and Monday April 10 as public holidays to mark the Easter celebration.

Mr Donald Eze, a spare parts dealer said the holiday period afforded him the opportunity to bond with family and friends.

He, however, said he needed to resume recouping the money he had spent during the period.

“I enjoyed myself with family and friends during the Easter holiday.It is now time for business and that is why I am in the shop,”he said.

Miss Iyabo Ojo, a public servant, said she was going to the office to conclude plans for an upcoming event.

NAN reports that while some businesses were halted within the holiday period, others particularly relaxation centres and saloons had a boom.

Relaxation centres like barbecue fish joints, eateries and bars had high patronage.

Also in Osogbo, Osun work and other commercial activities resumed fully after the two days public holiday to mark the Easter.

NAN reports that banks, commercial businesses and government offices, that were closed for the holidays were beehive of activities.

At the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government Secretariat, workers were busy at their duty posts, preparing for the day’s activities.

It was the same at the State Secretariat, Abere, and the State House of Assembly as workers and legislators were attending to the business of the day .

Mr Teslim Adeyeye, a member of staff the House of Assembly, who spoke to NAN, said the period reminds Christians of the ultimate love and sacrifice that God made for the human race.

“We are to show love to one another and live in peace with each other, just like the lesson behind the whole Easter season.” he said

Mrs Beatrice Ogunleye, a worker at the state secretariat said, as a Christian, the Easter celebration is for the celebration of the love of God for mankind.

“We thank God for the gift of life, in spite all the challenges , we are among those that witnessed another Easter”.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is significant to the Christian faith and we pray to God to help resurrect everything dead in Nigeria.”

She prayed to God to guide and help the incoming government as they navigate and try to fix the many problems facing the country. (NAN)