Bus terminal: FCTA providing critical transport infrastructure in FCT – Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has described the ongoing construction of three bus and taxi terminals as critical infrastructure to improve FCT’s transportation system.

Wike stated this after he inspected two of the three bus terminal projects and access road to Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal under construction in Dakibiyu, Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Wike-led FCT Administration had in 2024 awarded contracts for the construction of bus and tax terminals in Mabushi, Central Area and Kugbo.

The minister, who inspected the Mabushi and Kugbo bus terminal projects, expressed joy that President Bola Tinubu administration was providing such critical transportation infrastructure.

“We are happy that we’re providing this kind of infrastructure.

“You will agree with me that the bus terminal is a basic intervention for us to change our transport system.

“We’re quite impressed with what we have seen. I commend the contractors for a job well done.

“We will try as much as we can to make sure that the projects were delivered within the agreed timeline,” he said.

Wike said that the bus terminals, when completed and become operational, would sanitise the city’s transportation system.

He explained that the facility would not only take commuters away from the road to the terminals to board buses and taxis, but also to ensure safety and security.

“That, of course, will limit the incidence of “one chance”, criminals who posed as drivers to snatch passengers of their valuables.

“So that’s the sense of building these terminals, and also to clean up the city so we don’t have buses all over the road, turning every roadside to a motor park,” the minister said.

Speaking on the road network in Dakibiyu, the minister expressed confidence that the road project would be part of the line-up of projects for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in Office.

Wike assured FCT residents of the commitment of Tinubu-led government to provide first class infrastructure that they deserve to live a quality life. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)