Bus fare: Zamfara, Bauchi residents paid highest, lowest in May – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says residents of Zamfara paid the highest bus journey fare within city with N300 in May, while Bauchi residents paid the lowest with N95.



This is contained in the organisation’s Transport Fare Watch for May 2019, published on its website.

The bureau, in the publication, stated that Zamfara was followed by residents of Abuja FCT who paid N270 and Adamawa with N250.



The report said that states with the lowest bus journey fare within city, along with Bauchi, were Anambra with N135.17 and Sokoto with N130.

The report covered the following categories; namely bus journey within the city per drop on constant routes; bus journey intercity, state routes and charge per person.

It also covered air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city decreased by -2.74 per cent month-on-month and increased by 5.65 per cent year-on-year to N176.28 in May from N181.24 in April.



The report also stated that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity decreased by -1.33 per cent month-on-month and by -32.95 per cent year-on-year to N1,582.97 in May from N1,604.36 in April.

It added that the states with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT with N4,150, Adamawa with N2,500 and Borno with N2,445.45.

Also, states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi with N975, Enugu with N961 and Gombe with N961.90.



The bureau said that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by -0.27% month-on-month and by -3.23% year-on-year to N30,636.92 in May from N30,721.19 in April.

It further said states with highest air fare were Jigawa, Kwara and Rivers, all paying N35,000, while states with lowest air fare were Oyo (N25,064.90), Nasarawa (N25,048.77), and Sokoto (N25,000).



Furthermore, it stated that the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 8.94 per cent month-on-month and 20.03 per cent year-on-year to N126.69 in May from N116.30 in April.

Also, states with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Kogi (N233.33), Rivers (N196.92) and Ebonyi (N188.57) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Zamfara (N60.29), Jigawa (N60.00) and Adamawa (N50.00).



The average fare also paid by passengers for water way passenger transport decreased by -7.47% month-on-month and by -12.44% year-on-year to N501.79 in May from N542.32 in April.



The bureau noted that states with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Bayelsa (N1,816.67), Rivers (N1,750.00) and Edo (N900.00).

Also, states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N178.57), Borno (N125.00) and Cross River (N125.00).



Field work for the report was done solely by over 700 NBS Staff in all States of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.



Prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.



The prices reflected actual prices households state they actually bought those fuels together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state. (NAN)

