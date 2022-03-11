Bus driver kills self in Anambra accident

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A bus driver was confirmed dead in an accident at Nkwelle Junction on Onitsha -Nteje Expressway in Anambra on Friday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Commander of the FRSC in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident which occurred at about 7.a.m., could be attributed to wrongful overtaking.

“The fatal crash involved a commercial Mark Tanker with registration number: ENU224YY and a private Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number: GWA25TM.

“According to eyewitness account, the bus driver overtook wrongfully without knowing there was a broken down pick-up vehicle ahead. While trying to dodge the pick-up, he rammed into the tanker and crashed

The crash involved three male adults and the FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command rushed the victims to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu where the bus driver was confirmed dead.

“His body has been deposited at wisdom mortuary, Awkuzu,” he said.

The Sector Commander said that FRSC officials were on ground to manage the traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.

While sympathising with the family of the dead, he urged motorists to refrain from wrongful overtaking, and be vigilant while driving.

“Road safety is everyone’s business; drive to stay alive. Let’s keep our road safe from crash,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

