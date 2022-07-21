Bus conductor charged with stealing laptop

A 23-year-old bus conductor, Nura Ado, who allegedly burgled a house and stole a laptop and a phone, on Thursday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State.

Ado, a resident of Kurmin Marshi, Kaduna, is facing charges of burglary, conspiracy and stealing, but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the conductor committed the offences on July 7 at Kurmin Marshi.

Leo alleged that the conductor and one person, at large, burgled an apartment belonging to one Mr Abubakar Shehu and carted away a laptop and a mobile phone, both worth N240, 000.

“The defendant and his accomplice gained access to the room of the complainant through the burglarproof of the window

“They stole a laptop and a mobile phone,’’ Leo said, adding that the defendant was, however, caught by neighbours, while his alleged accomplice escaped.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 243 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Aug. 19, for definite hearing. (NAN)

