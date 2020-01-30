Bus conductor allegedly punches police officer, attacks NURTW official

A 28 year-old bus conductor, Sikiru Dada, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with assault on a police officer and an official of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Dada, resident of Abule-Egba, Lagos, is facing charges of breach of peace, assault and resisting arrest.

The Prosecutor, Insp, Adegoke Philip, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 2, at Alagbado, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by assaulting Insp. Yemi Olawale and Mr Wale Ajayi.

“The defendant stormed the motor garage, started beating Ajayi with a weapon, and the union called the police.

“When the police got to the scene and wanted to arrest the defendant, he resisted arrest; instead, he punched Insp. Olawale severally on his face, which caused severe injuries on his left eye.

“He was eventually taken to the station,” the prosecutor said.

The offences, Philip said, contravene Sections 117, 168 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 117 prescribes three years jail term for resisting arrest while Section 174 also stipulates three years for assault.

Following his ‘not guilty’ plea, the magistrate, Mrs O.A Akokhia, released him on bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing for Feb. 4. (NAN)