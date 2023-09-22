Bursary: Lagos students hail Sanwo-Olu

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has praised Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving N375,455 million for scholarship/ bursary.

The President of NULASS, Mr Shasanya Akinola, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the union was impressed with the commitment and consistency of the administration of Sanwo-Olu in giving bursary and scholarship since its inception.

He also thanked the Secretary of Lagos State Scholarship Board, Mr Abdur-Rahman Lekki, for ensuring that no qualified student was left behind.

“We sincerely appreciate our dear governor for doing the needful. lt is a way of encouraging us.

“ This package is for all Lagos indigenes schooling across the federation, and I must say this gesture has gone a long way to take care of some of our financial burdens.

