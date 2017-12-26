Home News Burnley scare Manchester United, as Chelsea win

Burnley stunned hosts Manchester United in Boxing Day action on Tuesday to go two goals ahead, but failed to hold on and drew 2-2 to stay seventh on the log.

The draw did not affect United’s second place on the standings however, even though Chelsea drew beat visiting Brighton 2-0 to cut their lead to one point.

West Ham failed to move further away from the relegation zone after failing to hold on against hosts Bournemouth to draw 3-3.

They had taken the lead, before falling behind 2-1 and then drawing level at 2-2, and going in front at 3-2 with a few minutes to go.

In other matches, Huddersfield fought back to draw 1-1 with visiting Stoke City while hosts West Brom drew goalless with Everton FC.

Leicester City failed also to hold on against Watford and lost 1-2.

Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur had blown away Southampton 5-2.

Liverpool are hosting Swansea City later in the day.

More details later.(NAN)

