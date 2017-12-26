Burnley scare Manchester United, as Chelsea win

Burnley stunned hosts Manchester United in Boxing Day action on Tuesday to go two goals ahead, but failed to hold on and drew 2-2 to stay seventh on the log.

The draw did not affect United’s second place on the standings however, even though Chelsea drew beat visiting Brighton 2-0 to cut their lead to one point.

West Ham failed to move further away from the relegation zone after failing to hold on against hosts Bournemouth to draw 3-3.

They had taken the lead, before falling behind 2-1 and then drawing level at 2-2, and going in front at 3-2 with a few minutes to go.

In other matches, Huddersfield fought back to draw 1-1 with visiting Stoke City while hosts West Brom drew goalless with Everton FC.

Leicester City failed also to hold on against Watford and lost 1-2.

Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur had blown away Southampton 5-2.

Liverpool are hosting Swansea City later in the day.

More details later.(NAN)