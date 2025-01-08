Burna Boy, Davido, others are 2025 NAACP Award nominees 

Nigerian music superstars Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Tems have received nominations for the 2025 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People

By Blessing Tanko

Nigerian music superstars Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Tems have received nominations for the 2025 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artistes received nods in the nomination list for the annual event released by the organisers .

The 56th NAACP Image Award is scheduled to take place on February 22 at the Pasadena Civic Center, California in the United States.

Burna Boy, alongside American singer Usher, got nomination for “Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary)” for their song “Coming Home,” while “Hmmm”By Chris Brown and Davido bagged a nomination for “Outstanding International Song.”

Wizkid is also in contention for the same category for his hit single ‘Piece of My Heart’, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz.

The song also got a nod for “Best International Song’ category, thus earning Wizkid two nominations.

Ace female singer,Tems also got nomination for the ‘Best International Song’ for ‘Love Me Jeje’ off her debut album “Born in the Wild.”

Ayo Edebiri secure an uncommon feat with five nominations, including “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series,” “Outstanding Voiceover”, while South African Grammy winner, Tyla got a nod for “Outstanding New Artist.”

NAN reports that the NAACP Image Awards celebrates outstanding representations and achievements of people of colour in motion pictures, television, music, and literature

The award ceremony for the 2025 edition will be broadcasted live on BET and CBS, with the theme, “Our Stories, Our Culture, Our Excellence,” emphasising diversity in the entertainment industry.(NAN)