Burna Boy, Dangote, others among ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’

By Joshua Olomu

Grammy-winning music superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy and Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Group, have been listed among the 2025 ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were named in the ‘Peace building row call’ at the ‘Unveiling News Conference’ by the organisers on Wednesday in Abuja.

Other Nigerians who made the list include renowned cleric, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA Global, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Victor Osimhen, Gov. Umar Namadi, of Jigawa and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation(WTO).

Ace footballer, Victor Osimhen, Diamond Platnumz, media mogul, Nduka Obaigbena, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman, Access Holdings, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Zainab Nasir-Idris, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Huriyya Dauda -Lawal, wife of the Zamfara Governor among others.

Amb. Kinsley Amafibe, Project Director Africa, for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, congratulated the Nigerians and other Africans who made the highly coveted ‘peace icon list’.

According to him, the peace icons are Africans drawn from different backgrounds, who have used their talents, positions and resources to build and promote peace across the continent.

He explained that those who made the list were meticulously selected based on their consistent commitment to humanitarian initiatives, positive influence on communities and youth empowerment, among other criteria.

”It is with immense excitement that we announce the esteemed list titled “100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2025.

”This initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to acknowledging and applauding remarkable individuals and the key roles they play in nurturing peace, harmony, and positive change on the African continent.

”These individuals have showcased unwavering resilience and commitment to nurturing new leaders, fueling economic growth, and uplifting positive changes across various sectors

”By sharing their narratives, our intention is to amplify the ripples of their endeavors, produce a collective resolve to foster a more calm and prosperous Africa.

“Within this illustrious roster of 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, we encounter a rich shade of leaders, economists, financial experts, sports personalities, religious leaders, industrialists, entertainment entrepreneurs and traditional rulers.

”They have transcended boundaries and overcome challenges to leave inerasable legacies, with each narrative as a tribute to perseverance and determination, enclosed in the cherished values of Africa- unity, harmony, and progress”, he said.

According to the Project Director, all the 2025 Peace Icons will receive the award at the ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit’ scheduled to hold between July 4 and 6, in Kigali, Rwanda.

He said the theme of the summit is, ”Leadership Frameworks for Governance, Business Growth, Investment opportunities and Sustainable Development in Africa”.

According to him, the event will bring together economic experts, government functionaries’ entrepreneurs, policymakers and other stakeholders to foster inclusive discussions on Africa’s economic growth

Amafibe said Africa was currently experiencing its share of global economic challenges, and stakeholders needed to embrace open dialogue to foster collaboration and partnerships essential for achieving economic growth.

”Africa, with its diverse people, landscapes and dynamic population, presents a compelling invitation, and this event is a dynamic platform for us to come together and explore significant trends, challenges, and opportunities for collaborations.

”This will help to create an environment conducive for investment opportunities, promoting communication and collaboration among leaders.

”The summit will feature insightful lectures, high impact networking, and engaging panel discussions which will ensure stable political campaigns with transparent governance, which will build investors’ confidence.

”It will also promote cross-border initiatives that allow nations to share best practices in areas like agriculture, education, and health.

”This can help African leaders leverage their collective efforts and ease border restrictions to boost trade while maintaining a security framework that addresses common threats.

”As we converge at the Marriot Hotel, Kigali, we hope to harness the transformative power of business and leadership to propel Africa and its people towards unprecedented heights of prosperity and well-being,” he added.

NAN reports that other recipients of the ‘peace icon recognition across the continent include Egyptian ace footballer Mohammed Salah, Dr Abdelhak Najib and Dr Imane Kendili (Morocco).

Others include Prof Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development and Investment Promotion Zimbabwe, as well as Munyakazi Sadate, Chief Executive Officer, Karame Rwanda Group, among others. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)