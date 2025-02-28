Burna Boy accused of broken Lamborghini promise

Damini Ogudu, popularly known as Burna Boy, trended on social media on Friday after leaked voice notes from socialite Sophia Egbueje claimed he promised

Damini Ogudu, popularly known as Burna Boy, trended on social media on Friday after leaked voice notes from socialite Sophia Egbueje claimed he promised her a Lamborghini truck but failed to deliver.

In the recordings, shared online, Sophia narrated to a friend how she linked up with Burna Boy through Ama Reginald, an influencer and girlfriend to Burna Boy’s PA, King Manny.

Initially reluctant to engage, Sophia claimed she rarely associated with artistes. However, Reginald allegedly persuaded her to take Burna Boy seriously.

In the recordings, Sophia alleged Burna Boy made several promises, including buying her a Lamborghini. They eventually met in person, became intimate, and stayed in touch.

Following the encounter, she claimed Burna Boy began playing games, ghosted her, and failed to fulfil any of his promises.

The allegations have sparked widespread discussions on social media, with users sharing diverse opinions about the incident.

@iamperaduaadastra said, “Lamborghini wey take Burna almost thirteen years before he could buy, you wan use one night stand collect am.”

“This why I don’t have female friends, one woman MOPO,” @ojibabe1 commented.

@olatransaction wrote, “Kpekua for Lambo, which kind exchange rate be that?”

@chrisdon5188 said, “If to say Burna buy her the car, she will be the most hard-working girl.”

@itzz_mirabella added, “Abeg if person promise you Lambo for dream, wetin e mean?” (NAN)