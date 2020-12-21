Burkinabe President Kaboré to be inaugurated on 28 December after re-election

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who was re-elected last month, will be sworn in for his second term on 28 December, 2020, in Ouagadougou.

“Roch Marc Christian Kaboré is personally following the preparations for this ceremony. He made a trip to the Palais des Sports in Ouaga 2000 on Monday, to see the progress of work,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Re-elected with 57.74 per cent in the first round of voting on 22 November, he will make a new commitment with his compatriots before the Constitutional Council.