Burkinabe, Nigerien soldiers neutralize more than 100 terrorists

June 27, 2021



Burkinabe and Nigerien soldiers have neutralised more than 100 terrorists 10 June, following a joint military operation on the borders of the countries, the Burkinabe army announced in a statement on .

It said the joint team, which involved several hundred soldiers from both countries, also seized or destroyed .

About 100 motorbikes and vehicles, improvised explosive device (IED)-manufacturing equipment, and equipment seized or destroyed, according to the statement.

The area covered by the operation includes Dori, Mansila and Diapaga, in Burkina Faso, and Téra, Torodi and Tapoa . (PANA/NAN)

