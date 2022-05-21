Burial ceremony for late Niger Delta activist, Uranta kicks off in Lagos

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Civil society chieftains, groups and prominent Nigerians on Saturday, gathered for a solidarity walk for the late Niger Delta activist, Tony Uranta in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Uranta, a prominent activist and Niger Delta chieftain died on Nov. 24, 2021 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at the age of 67.

The walk kicked off at the deceased residence at Omole Phase 1, through Ojodu environs with songs and praises.

In her tribute, a human rights activist and President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, described Uranta as an encyclopedia of positive activism and a Nostradamus.

According to her, Uranta was a committed, dogged, incorruptible and selfless man.

She said: “The greatest memorial we can give is to keep up the legacy of the late Tony Uranta and the best we can do is to ensure that all he lived and died for does not go in vain.”

Similarly, the Coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, Mr Joseph Evan, called for the immortalisation of Uranta by the Rivers Government and the people of the Niger Delta.

Evan said the deceased saved many communities that would have perished in the Niger Delta and brought about peace in Ijaw land.

“He was a proud Nigerian who worked for the integrity of the nation. I hope the Niger Delta will recognise and immortalise him like the Yorubas do their illustrious sons.

Also speaking, the President, Ijaw Nation Development Group/Ijaw People Assembly, Mr Ben Nanaghan said late Uranta was a global player and a highly intellectual man who ensured the Ijaw people never suffered.

He said: “Tony Uranta made sure the amnesty programme bettered the life of the Ijaw people during his lifetime.

Nanaghan prayed to God to spare the life of the wife and children in good health and peace.

Wife and Daughter of Late Tony Uranta during the solidarity walk for the late Niger Delta activist on Saturday in Lagos.

Also eulogising the deceased, the former President, Ijaw Youth Development Association, Mr Fiyebo Godspower, said Uranta was a great man who never took the youths for granted.

According to him, the deceased was the voice for the voiceless who believed in the youth.

Godspower, however, urged Nigerian leaders to embrace the youths and include them in governance, adding that when the youths are empowered, the nation is developed.

Speaking on behalf of the family and friends, Mr Alexandra Omini said Uranta was a nationalist who stood for the people.

“A great icon is gone but all his deeds will continue to live after him. Tony Uranta lives forever.”

NAN reports that Uranta was a member of the Presidential Committee on National Dialogue; and a member of the Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta.

He was also Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum; Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy; and Executive Secretary, Nigeria National Summit Group among others. (NAN)

