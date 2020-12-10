Burglars steal Ogun House of Assembly mace

The mace of the Ogun House of Assembly has been stolen by suspected burglars in early hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), noted that the burglars broke into the speaker’s office through the roof and stole the mace.

“There is an unfortunate incident today in the assembly complex. Hoodlums broke into the assembly through the ceiling and removed the official mace of the house.

“That is why the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had to go there for on the spot assessment.