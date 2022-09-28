Bureaucratic challenge in awarding contracts hinders repair of major roads- NASS member

By Remi Koleoso

Rep. Femi Bamisile, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), says bureaucratic challenge in awarding road contracts by the Federal Government has been hindering repairs of some deplorable roads.

Bamisile, representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II (Ekiti East, Emure and Gbonyin), made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that his Committee had been up and doing in its oversight functions, especially at ensuring that all Nigerian roads are motorable.

“But, the bureaucratic challenge at awarding contracts by the Federal Government has been hindering the work of the agency (FERMA).

“For instance, to fix some bad portions on Ado-Ekiti-Aramoko-Ekiti-Efon Alaaye-Ekiti roads requires over N2 billion, but the approving limit of the Managing Director of FERMA is about N250 million.

“Therefore, to fix such road, a proposal must be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Works for presentation at the Federal Executive Council meeting for deliberation and subsequent approval.

“Though, there are contractors who also created hardship for Nigerians through sub-standard jobs, hence, the need for thorough scrutiny of all intending contractors before the award of contracts,” he said.

Bamisile, a former Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, however, urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, introduce weighbridges across the country.

According to him, this development became imperative following the continued destruction of Nigerian roads by heavy and articulated vehicles plying the roads.

“They are carrying excess loads as against the recommended ones which the roads were originally designed for.

“The deplorable condition of roads across Nigeria, especially in Ekiti, is unfortunate, appalling and regrettable, hence, the need for necessary actions to prevent further damage of roads across the country.

“Introduction of weighbridges will ensure strict adherence of truck and other articulated lorry drivers to all rules and regulations guiding loading procedure.

“The move is also to discourage such drivers from engaging in excess load, which in turn affects the durability of the roads and vehicles.

“Weighbridge technique, which must be backed with a good legislation, will make erring drivers or defaulters to be liable to fine, which will also serve as another source of revenue for the government to repair the damaged roads,” he said.

Bamisile explained that, though, many roads needed urgent attention, fund crunch or economic doldrums across the world had made it difficult for the government to respond.

He added that government had been struggling to meet its responsibilities due to lack of funds occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the global economy.

(NAN)

