Bureau urges public officers to uphold moral standards

By Ruth Oketunde

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has called on public officers to always uphold moral standards as they carry out government activities.

Prof. Muhammed Isah, the Chairman, CCB, gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja at a one-day workshop on strict compliance with assets declaration and code of conduct for public officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised for staff of the National Lottery Trust Fund.

Isah, who was represented by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, the Federal Commissioner, Education, Advocacy Services of the Bureau, added that it was important for them to get acquainted with the code of conduct of public officers.

“Public officers are in custody of the wealth of the nation, traditionally they are supposed to implement the policies using the resources of the nation.

“At the same time, we want to safeguard the resources of the nation so that these resources do not go to the wrong hands.

“We don’t want to go to prosecution without education; that is why we are putting education first so that everybody will legally be aware that ignorance of the law is not excusable.

“But in moral aspect, we want to see that everybody is fully aware of what they have to do, so that their attitude will change and their disposition to the use of resources will be to the benefit of the nation,” he said.

The chairman also charged the participants to pass the lessons from the workshop to their colleagues in their various departments.

Mr Bello Maigari, the Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, urged the participants to adhere to the code of conducts for public servants.

He added that abiding by the codes would ensure a corrupt free nation, thereby, bringing about national development.

“National development cannot happen if there is corruption in the society.

“So our agency is happy to align with the Code of Conduct Bureau to help us shed more light on how to do things as public officers and how to fill our assets declaration forms,” he said.(NAN)

