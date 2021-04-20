Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BSPR) has said it is collaborating with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German foundation, to strengthen the capacity of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for good governance.This was made known during a 2-day workshop according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer, BPSR, Mr Aliyu Umar, on Tuesday in Abuja.The Country Representative of the foundation, Dr Vladimir Kreck, expressed confidence that the partnership would entrench growth and effective

development in MDAs.According to Kreck, the essence of the workshop is to help strengthen the capacity of board members of parastatals and commissions for improved performance. ”It is against this backdrop, that our organisation feels honoured to support Nigeria in its attempt to make continuous and meaningful impact in the functionality of government and to improve governance,” he said. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of SGF, Mr Moris Ngeli,

decried state of relationship between boards of federal agencies and their Chief Executive Officers.According to him, this could be avoided if chairmen and members of boards acquaint themselves with the instrument of establishment of their respective organisations, where roles are prescribed for effective service delivery.

Director General, BPSR, Dr. Dasuki Arabi described the workshop as timely and said the weak corporate governance practice and misunderstanding among board members in some federal parastatals were worrisome.The statement said Kreck appreciated the SGF for his enormous support and encouragement towards the success of the programme.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

