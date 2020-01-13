Bureau of Public Service Reforms to conduct perception surveys, says DG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms(BPSR), Dasuki Arabi has said that the bureau is set to conduct perception surveys as part of its mandate to initiate, coordinate, monitor, and ensure full implementation of government reform policies and programmes.

Arabi who made this assertion on Monday in Abuja at a press conference said the talking points on the perception surveys would include investment constraints in Nigerian business environment, and Presidential Executive Orders; implementation modalities and their effectiveness.

Others are service delivery issues in some selected MDAs, education and transportation sectors reforms in Nigeria.

According to the DG, the objectives of the survey are to x-ray and effect reforms on investment constraints in Nigeria business environment, Service delivery issues in some selected MDAs, transportation and education sectors, among others.

On the investment constraints in Nigeria business environment, he said,” To identify the common constraints in business environment in Nigeria.

“To examine the impact of risk on investment decisions in Nigeria.

“To benchmark investors’ operations in line with global best practice.

“Carry out a thorough appraisal so as to be abreast with the dynamics of global economic climate.

“And Draw lessons from the survey to serve as a basis for further policy development and advice to government and investor.”

He said on the Presidential Executive Orders, that the survey will be use to identify the level of compliance to regulation on Presidential Orders, among other things.

While he added that the survey will equally bring about critical reforms in the service delivery issues in some selected MDs, education and transportation sectors.

Arabi disclosed that the scope of the survey will targeted at MDAs, businesses, and citizens.

He said the survey will be conducted in one state in each of the six geopolitical zones which include South-West(Lagos), South-South (Port-Harcourt), and South-East (Enugu).

Others are North-East (Bauchi), North-West (Kano), and North-Central (FCT, Abuja).

According to him, the methodology of the survey will be administration of questionaires, One-on-one interviews, and focus group discussions.

He also said that the perception surveys will commence on Tuesday 14th January, 2020.

He promised that the policy briefs drawn from the surveys will be forwarded to the government for further policy dialogue and implementation through the Steering Committee on the Reforms(SCR).