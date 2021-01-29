Bureau de change operator in court for allegedly giving his customer fake dollars

A 36-year-old bureau de change operator, Mukthar Ahmed, on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly giving his customer fake 6,400 dollars. A 36-year-old bureau de change operator, Mukthar Ahmed, on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly giving his customer fake 6,400 dollars. The police charged Ahmed with conspiracy, fraud and stealing. The prosecution counsel, Insp Ben Ekundayo, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence with two others at large on Dec. 11, 2020 at Marina St., Lagos Island. Ekundayo said that the defendant, collected 6,400 dollars from the complainant, Mr Raji Lukman, with a promise to give him the Naira equivalent, but failed to do so.

He allege that the defendant replaced the genuine currency with fake ones and absconded. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy. Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum. Paul adjourned the case until March 17 for mention. (NAN)