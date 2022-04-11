Bureau collaborates with mining cadastre on 14 code of conduct guidelines

By Francisca Oluyole

The Code of Conduct Bureau says it will collaborate with the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) to sensitise its staff on the 14 Code of Conduct Bureau guidelines.



Prof. Isa Mohammed, the Chairman

of the bureau made this known, while presenting Mr Obadiah Nkom, the Director-General of MCO an award of honour on Monday in Abuja.



Mohammed, represented by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, a member of the Bureau said

It became necessary to collaborate with MCO to sensitise its staff.



He said that most MDAs officers were only aware of “Asset Declaration” among the 14 guidelines.



He said MCO had recently released some of its staff to participate in the sensitisation programme organised by the bureau for public officers.



He said some of the code of conduct guidelines include, a public officer avoiding conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and corruption among others.



“The code of conduct has 14 guidelines but most MDAs are only familiar with asset declaration, we are going round to sensitise them on the guidelines.



“We are trying to make public officers to comply with the code of conduct as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



” We know that MDAs do not know what we do in code of conduct bureau but the cadastre made some of its staff available for our sensitisation programme recently and this is worthy of recognition.



“We want to identify with the cadastre office and strengthen its ethical structure and ensure staff comply with the code of conduct guidelines that will make the business of the government successful, transparent and accountable,” he said.



Responding, Nkom said that MCO would collaborate more with the bureau to move the country forward.



” I feel challenged with this award, it is a call for more work and dedication to the service of our land; I see this award as a reflection of work, we must be ambassador of code of conduct.



“I do my work not to earn an award but I do it with conscious based on oath to serve and contribute to the growth of our nation.

I will dedicate this award to all the staff of cadastre, it is not for me only.



“We don’t want to be seen as an organisation issuing mining licences only; we will collaborate with code of conduct bureau and we will collaborate with the EFCC, among others.” (NAN)

