Buratai’s visit: Excitement as Oyetola commissions Kuta bridge, hospital

…Nigerian Army is responsive and professional- COAS

It was all joy, excitement and praises for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army as the age-long vision of over 100 years to link Kuta, Ikoyi towns to Ede community area of Osun state by road came to fruition.

The residents of the ancient towns who expressed their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai; Governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, and the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude Tegbosun III, for their support and the important role they had played in the construction of the Kuta Ikoyi-Ede bridge, said the relationship between the military and civilians have been greatly enhanced by the gesture.

The bridge, named after Buratai, was constructed by the Nigeria Army Engineer Corps elements in Ede.

The COAS also commissioned a Cottage hospital constructed by the Nigerian Army to Asamu town to complement health care in the state as part of the Nigerian Army’s Corporate Social Responsibility Project in line with the Civil-Military Cooperation Line of Operations to wining the hearts and minds of members of the public.

The Nigerian Army, Chief of Policy and Plans, General Lamidi Adeosun, is an indigene of Asamu town where the new military cottage hospital was donated.

General T.Y Buratai, led top military officers to the commissioning of the bridge, which has in attendance other dignitaries such as the host Governor, Oyetola; Deputy Governor, Benedict Gboyega Alabi; Speaker Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Timothy Owoeye; Hon. (Mrs) Taiwo Oluga and the Oluwo of Iwoland, HRM Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, Tèlú I and captains of industry, politicians and religious leaders.

Speaking at the event, Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai disclosed that the Nigerian Army is professionally committed to combating insurgency, armed banditry and other insecurities in Nigeria.

He said despite some occasional criticisms, the army would continue to be professional in its conduct with the larger society within the ambit of the law.

Explaining the rationale behind the construction of the bridge at the gathering, Buratai said the army intended to foster unity, cooperation and understanding between the institution and the civilian population.

“The Nigeria Army engineering Corps is one institution that has played a very important role in infrastructural and economic development of our country and we know the role it played after the civil war virtually all the roads in those days are done by Nigerian army engineers.

“They are professional, experts and deliver quality at a very cheap cost. We really appreciate the Olowu of Kuta for his support to the Nigeria Army in the midst of some unjustified criticisms, he mobilised the Civil Society organizations and the media to correct the ill minds”, he added.

He used the opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the necessary moral and financial support to the army to shoulder its professional roles effectively within the limit of available resources.