Buratai visits recuperating soldiers at 44 Reference Hospital

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai on Tuesday visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where he checked on Operations Lafiya Dole and Sahel Sanity’s recuperating troops and inspected upgraded facilities.The COAS also commissioned some completed projects. He later went round Comilla Barracks where he inspected ongoing 6 x thirty family blocks of Corporal and Below Quarters, 7 Senior Non Commissioned Officers’ Quarters and 3 x Nursing Quarters.

In an interview with newsmen after the visit, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa said the visit was primarily to see Operations Lafiya and Sahel Sanity’s wounded in action troops that are receiving treatment at the hospital. “It is also a working visit to see comprehensive upgrade of facilities at 44 Reference Hospital Kaduna,” Sagir said.

“He specifically came to see patients of Operation Lafiya Dole and Operation Sahel Sanity recuperating at the hospital,” he added. Sagir further said “as you can see the army chief is highly impressed and has commended the Director of the hospital and Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps for a job well done so far.

“While in Jaji yesterday, Gen. Buratai also commissioned several projects which included Corporal and below quarters, – housing over 100 families, married officers’ quarters, Signal Wing at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry. He used the opportunity, as usual, to climb the Infantry hill which is steep and sloppy hill used in testing the physical fitness and ability of both officers and soldiers,” he added.