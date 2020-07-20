Buratai visits Buhari, asks Nigerians to support military, other forces

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has again visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The Chief of Army Staff briefed the president on the situation in the North Western part of the country as well as the Army’s activities after meeting the president Monday.

Speaking with State House Correspondents, Buratai called on Nigerians to support the military and other security forces in the battle against insurgents and bandits



He said, “If you want insurgency and other acts of criminality to end today, the totality of the people’s effort must be put into the matter so as to see that insecurity in the country is reduced to the barest minimum.



“But if we don’t do anything and continue to complain, and continue to accuse the agencies involved in fighting it, then we are not helping matters. You are supposed to find solutions as something is being done on daily basis. I assure you that we will soon reach the end of the tunnel and we will see the light that will improve the security situation in all parts of the country.”



The Chief of Army Staff admitted that though securing the country was not an easy task, the army was equal to the task.



“We are still carrying out our task and we will deal with them. You know securing a country is a task that everybody knows and we will prevent the country from any form of insecurity and in this case, you know the military task is very clear; to defend our country from external aggression, to defend our territorial integrity and to come to the aid of civil authority, which we are doing.



“So, the same task that we should end curtail or bring to the barest minimum, the issue of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and insurgency and we will do it. We are essentially supporting the Nigerian Police and we will do it to make sure that our country is safe,” he assured.

He also said the disturbing situation in the north west has been improving. He hailed his men who are in various battlefields.



