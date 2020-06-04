Buratai visits 3 Div HQ Jos, inspects welfare projects

Share the news













The Chief of Army Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai visited the Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army on Thursday 4th June 2020, where he inspected numerous completed and ongoing welfare projects in Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Jos, acting Army Spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement.

During the visit, Gen Buratai inspected Multi-purpose Dam/Integrated Water Treatment Plant which takes care of the water needs of the Barracks community and has capacity to assist surrounding communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Additionally, the dam is deliberately designed and constructed to provide additional suitable arena for amphibious training of qualified Nigerian Army personnel.

Buratai also inspected newly built Rhino Super Market, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Multi Purpose Cooperative Society Office Complex, newly built Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association Nursery and Primary Schools’ administrative Block, renovated Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association Model School Playground and the completed elaborate renovation works done to 3 Division Medical Services and Hospital among others.

According to the acting Army Spokesman, all these welfare projects will surely benefit soldiers, their families and the surrounding communities of the Cantonment, and are strong indicators that the welfare of Army personnel and their families is one of the top most priorities of the Nigeria’s Army Chief Lt Gen TY Buratai.

Instructively, the Statement said, all the intervention projects inspected by the COAS, including those that were earlier commissioned which cut across socio-economic and religious spheres, were funded by the COAS and the projects were correctly executed under the direct supervision of the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Maj Gen NE Angbazo.

The Chief of Training and Operations (Army) Maj Gen EO Udo, Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj Gen JI Unuigbe, General Officer Commanding 3 Division Maj Gen NE Angbazo, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen SA Adebayo, Commanders and Key Staff Officers of the Division accompanied the COAS during the inspection tour of the multiple project sites located in the Cantonment.

The General Officer Commanding the Division who was visibly elated, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Division, thanked the COAS for graciously funding the projects which are of tremendous benefits particularly to the soldiers and their families thereby underscoring the unflinching disposition/policy of Lt Gen TY Buratai to troops’ welfare.

Related