Buratai urges Strategic Management Course 2019 participants to maximize gains

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged participants of the second edition of Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 2019 to take advantage of the course to improve their knowledge in the area of human capital development and improve security architecture of the country.

Buratai, stated this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the course at Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja.

He told participants that “the course is designed to examine security through other pure kinetic means. Consequently, factors like food security will also be considered. This is a unique course that offers more than you have learned before now, therefore, you stand to gain maximally.’’

The COAS pointed out that “one of the reasons that inspired the course is to have a closer interpersonal relationship amongst participants,’’ besides, the course has been reviewed with the number of courses increased to five with a view to meeting up guidelines of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Buratai, also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Nigerian Army in terms of capacity development which led to the establishment of the resource centre, as well as the various services and agencies that have subscribed to the course.

The Nigerian Army Resource Center, he recalled was established to proffer research based solution to defence and security challenges facing the nation.

Chief of Defence Intelligence, Director General Nigerian Army Resource Center, representatives of the Chief of Naval and Air Staff, academics from various universities amongst other dignitaries attended the occasion.