Buratai urges Senate to consider bill for establishment of Army University Biu

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Burutai, has called on the Senate to consider the Bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

He made the call on Tuesday during a presentation at the Senate Committee Public Hearing on Army.

Buratai stated that the establishment of the university will address the critical need for education in different specialized fields.

“The university is equally positioned to provide necessary academic programmes to counter negative narratives and ideology of the terrorists.

“It is one of the Nigerian Army’s major efforts in the pursuit of winning the hearts and minds of the society and a remarkable milestone in promoting excellent civil-military relations.

“Every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, language, tribe or religion has equal opportunity to pursue academic learning in the university,” the Army Chief stated.

He expressed gratitude to the President and Commander -in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for given the approval to establish the university in the year 2018.

Buratai thanked members of the Senate Committee for their “contributions, unwavering interest and support in passing the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB).”

The NAUB, which is located in Biu LGA of Borno State, has since been running courses in different academic fields.

“It is gradually becoming a citadel of learning and emerging Centre for academic and intellectual excellence.”

The public hearing witnessed the participation of relevant stakeholders from National University Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, Civil Society Organizations and the University Council among others.

