Buratai urges more recognition for royal fathers

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has called for more recognition for traditional rulers in the the country.



Buratai said such recognition was necessary given the positive roles they are playing in the society.



He made the remarks at the investiture ceremony of Oba Hameed Oyelude, the Olowu of Kuta in Osun, as Life Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) Chapel, on Wednesday, in Osogbo.



He said such recognition for traditional rulers would enhance more understanding, peace and security in the country.



Buratai, who is the Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin, was represented at the event by Brig.-Gen. Kukasheka Usman (rtd).



He described as “unquantifiable” the patriotism and kind disposition of Oba Oyelude to the military and security agencies in Nigeria.



Buratai also described Oba Oyelude as a father to all and a bridge builder, whose quest for peace and development in his kingdom and Nigeria was unparalleled.



He said: “This and many other qualities endeared him to all Nigerians and peace-loving people across the world.



“I, therefore, call for more recognition of our royal fathers and traditional rulers in the society, given the immense role they play; this will enhance more understanding, peace and security in our country.



“There is no doubt that given the unprecedented accomplishments of Oba Oyelude, his great wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge, the OSBC Chapel of the NUJ has made a wise decision by appointing him its life patron.



“There is no doubt that he will impact positively as he brings his leadership, great wealth of experience and enormous goodwill to assist the union”.



In his remarks, Mr Olatunde Adeyemo, the Chairman of NUJ-OSBC chapel, said Oba Oyelude was made the Life Patron of the union in order to awaken the vision of the founding fathers of the chapel.



In his acceptance speech, Oba Oyelude thanked the OSBC chapel for the honour and also thanked Buratai, who was the chairman of the occassion.



The traditional ruler, however, appealed to the media to help to de-escalate the tension across the country, as a partner in progress.



Oba Oyelude also called for better remuneration for journalists, adding “that many publishers are not meeting the expectations and the yearnings of their staff”.



“You media practitioners are doing a great job under a difficult terrain despite the fact that many of the publishers are not meeting your desires.



“We, the society still demand much from you,” he said. (NAN)

