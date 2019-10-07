Buratai urges human rights observance in dealings with criminals

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged troops in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States to respect human rights while dealing with criminal elements in their areas of operations.

Buratai gave the directive while addressing troops fighting bandits, marauders and other criminals in these states on Monday at the Headquarters 1 Brigade in Gusau, Zamfara state.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, Buratai also urged them to maintain aggressive posture against unrepentant bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

He, however, commended the troops for their commitment and professional disposition at sustaining and consolidating on the ongoing peace deal in the state.

COAS used the opportunity to reiterate the combat readiness and resolve of the army to protect the lives and property of all law abiding Nigerians.

He further enjoined the troops to remain disciplined, committed, dedicated and absolutely loyal to constituted authority at all times.

“Always adhere to the Nigerian Army’s extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct during operations and training exercises, as human rights violations by any personnel will never be condoned.

“No officer or soldier should take laws into his/her hands, innocent civilians must be protected at all times. Rights abuses will never be encouraged, condoned or go unpunished,” he warned.

Buratai assured the troops of the commitment of his leadership to their welfare and that of their families.

He further assured them of speedy completion of the ongoing residential and office accommodations, water and medical facilities projects in the newly established barracks in Gusau. (NAN)