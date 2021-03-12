The immediate past Chief of Army Staff and Ambassador Designate, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday, unveiled his book titled, “The Legend of Buratai” volume 2 in Abuja.

The book, co-authored by a seasoned journalist and essayist, Dr Abubakar Sani, is a true-life story of Buratai about his journey through life.

While speaking on the book, Buratai said that showing respect for elders was one of the pillars that propelled him to prominence in life and reach the top in his military career.

He also urged young ones to always keep fit, saying that fitness was a very important aspect of life that many youths had not taken seriously.

Buratai also enjoined the youths to be religious by being devoted to God and had the fear of God.

He explained that volume one of the book was a fiction by Sani, adding that the title of the book gained his attention which encouraged him to write Volume 2 by himself.

“As rightly mentioned, volume one is a fiction and it came as a surprise toe and suddenly, it attracted attention both locally and internationally.

“Volume two arose from volume one because of the inspiration and its success. I said I must get it right and we must put my experiences right from the primary one,” he said.

The former army chief recalled how he almost got drown in a pond and other encounters like terrorists’ attacks, which he titled, “miraculous escape” in the book.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve the country at a higher level and others who had supported him to succeed.

“I want to appreciate you all for the show of love and appreciation for a service that one had done for his fatherland.

“I see it as something that is natural and normal and the secret behind that is, right from my school days, that culture of respect for elders, senior and parent had been what has been propelling me to remain humbled, focus and love everybody around me,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion and a Member, House of Representatives, Jafaru Ribadu, commended Buratai for his wisdom and efforts to document a thorough account of his journey as a military General.

Ribadu said that the book would help the general public to understand the critical and often selfless roles played by the military in ensuring peace and security of the nation.

A former member of the British Parliament, George Galloway, who delivered a keynote address virtually, described Buratai as an asset to Nigeria and the world.

Galloway also described the former army chief as a gallant general who had dedicated his life to service having commanded one of the largest armies in the world.

He commended Buratai for his role in ensuring that the Nigerian national unity was protected t his time as Chief of Army Staff.

He said the personal account of Buratai’s life in the book was apt, adding that the history of a person could be best written by the person.

According to him, Winston Churchill was once told that history would not be kind to him and Mr Churchill replied, “O yes it will because I intend to write it myself” and I am glad to say that our gallant Gen. Buratai is now following.

He said that there were people who would choose to misrepresent one’s life and career, adding that it was important for one to write about his own account and events in life.

The book reviewer and Co-author, Dr Sani, said the book would serve as a role model for young people who want to aspire higher in life.

Sani said that the book had 125 pages and nine chapters, adding that it covered the early life of Buratai as narrated by him as well as the account of his classmate and close friend, John Atanda among other narratives.

He added that the book also focused on Buratai’s journey in the military and personal principles. (NAN)

