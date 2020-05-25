Buratai to Zulum: ‘Your support is quite immeasurable’

Share the news













The support of Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, mni to the Nigerian Army is immeasurable, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai has said.

Buratai who has been in Maiduguri for over a month now to lead the nation’s army war against Boko Haram, acknowledged the Borno governor’s support during a Sallah homage at the Borno Government House.

The COAS said: “I want to use this opportunity to thank Your Excellency, most sincerely, for all your support to the Nigerian Army and other services, the Nigerian Airforce, as well as the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole. Your support is quite immeasurable. We appreciate it and this has really made us to improve on our operations.”

In his response, Governor Zulum assured the military of his continued commitment in the fight against insurgency.

Zulum also pointed out that he has always kept faith in the Nigerian military, stressed that despite some misunderstandings, his heart has always been with the military.

“This administration under my leadership will remain faithful to the Nigerian military, we shall be faithful to you. There has never been anytime as a Governor of Borno State I decided not to be faithful to the military. To the best of my knowledge, I always say the right and positive things about the military. Even when I had an outburst, it was made out of good intentions,,” Zulum said.

The Governor said Buratai’s presence in the theater of war in the last two months has added so much value to the ongoing counter insurgency operation in the region.

He said: “Within the last two months we have been witnessing a gradual return of peace, we are optimistic that the Nigerian military can contain the situation. Government of Borno State will do everything possible to support the Nigerian military.”

Related