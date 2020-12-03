Buratai tasks teachers, administrators on repositioning army schools

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged teachers and administrators of Nigerian army schools to work towards repositioning the schools under their care to enhance quality and efficiency.

Buratai, gave the charge at the closing of the Four-Day Workshop for Nigerian Army Education Corps Officers on Instructional and Professional Skills, organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop, with the theme: “Improving Class Teachers’ Instructional and Professional Skills for Enhanced Students’ Performance” was organised in conjunction with DEVTARG Ltd.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said the workshop was a demonstration of his desire to reposition the fortunes of Nigerian army schools for the children and coming generations.

He urged them to use the knowledge gained from the workshop for academic excellence, discipline and overall performance of their various institution and the effective management of Nigerian army schools.

He said that there was a clear understanding that the doctrine and principles of education were continuously changing, adding that army schools could not afford to either retrogress or be stagnant.

According to him, teachers and administrators of army schools must adapt to the changes in knowledge base, administration of their institutions and global developments.

“Education has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic while its fall out will be felt in years to come.

“To overcome the negative impact will require constant updating of methods, ideas and knowledge in the realm of education not only in Nigeria or locally but on international scene to make progress and exit the melancholy brought upon the whole world by the pandemic.

“It is therefore, my sincere hope that the training for the array of resource persons will be valuable in your strive to reawaken tour own interests and raise the fallen standards in your schools for improved instructional skills and sound administration.

“You have an unparalleled responsibility of developing the young boys and girls placed in your care.

“This in itself is one of the greatest thrusts that can be placed on an individual in any part of the world.

“You have the responsibility of molding and developing the future leaders of this great country.

“You cannot afford to fail and must therefore, strive to deliver on the responsibilities legally imposed on you.

“As teachers and administrators, you must therefore be knowledgeable, morally upright and selfless in service to the individual students, the service and the nation at large,” he said.

A participant, Maj. Uwaif Ikpekhia, who spoke on behalf of the participants, said that the officers had gained immense knowledge that would help them perform their responsibilities effectively going forward.

Ikpekhia said that the training had adequately equipped the teachers and administrators of army schools to become professionals in their fields of assignment to motivate students to learn.

He thanked the chief of army staff for the privilege accorded them to benefit from the training and pledged to ensure that the knowledge gained, would be deployed to enhance the standard of army schools. (NAN)