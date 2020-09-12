Buratai orders troops to deal ruthlessly with bandits, criminals

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has ordered troops to ruthlessly deal with bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and marauders in the north west and all parts of Nigeria. He said this at the Army Special Super Camp 4 Faskari in Katsina State on Saturday the 12th of September 2020, where he was further briefed on the successes and some challenges facing the operation.

Buratai was in the camp in continuation with his operational tour of theaters of operations in both the north east and north west respectively. While commending the army personnel who are conducting operation Sahel Sanity and Hadarin Daji in Katsina, zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger and Kebbi states, he expressed satisfaction on the conduct and achievements of the operation so far. He, therefore, commended the troops and charged them to deal with the bandits and other criminals ruthlessly as the army will not spare any criminal, their supporters and collaborators.

Buratai also said communities should not habour or shield criminals as they will one day turn against them. He applauded the efforts of other security agencies like the Nigerian Airforce, navy, police and civil defence among others. Gen Buratai also said troops must dominate areas like Kuyelo and Birnin Gwari with sustained long range fighting patrols and other offensive military actions to totally and ruthlessly clear the areas of criminals, terrorists and bandits.

While strongly urging the soldiers to deal mercilessly with criminals, Gen Buratai who was optimistic said that with patience and support of members of the public, Nigerian army will surely surmount all major security challenges facing the nation, and enjoins the troops to maintain aggressive momentum until the bandits and terrorists are totally defeated. He also said that – ‘there is no military operations without challenges, but the challenges will never deter us from achieving our operational objectives of securing peace and security for Nigeria.