Buratai lays foundation for golf club house, tees off tournament

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday, performed the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the TY Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club house at the Mambila Barracks, Abuja.

Buratai also teed off the game to mark the 3-day Chief of Army Staff Golf tournament for both Professionals and Amateur players that started on Friday.

While performing the ceremony, he said the actualization of golf club was in fulfilment of his dream and vision to develop sports among the armed forces as well as utilizing the expanse of land for the golf course for the benefit of members of the army, others services and paramilitary organizations.

According to him, before now, there were misconceptions about the army making appropriate use of the land within its barracks.

“The actualisation of this dream and the outcome we are seeing today gives credence to the sound belief we had and the reality we are witnessing today,” he said.

The COAS said the project was a demonstration of the army’s commitment to sports development, assuring that the project would be completed in record time.

He said the club had grown well in spite of its little resources, mobilised from membership subscription, pledging that the army would continue to support the club.

Buratai urged officers and civilian golfers to get engaged and participate to sustain the exposure of the tournament and take the club to greater heights, while commending president Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support to the armed forces of Nigeria who remained loyal to the Constitution of the country.

“The Nigerian army under my watch will continue to support Golf and other sporting activities for the health and economic benefits of officers and civilian golfers,” he said.

Earlier, the Army Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, commended Buratai for his vision for the development of golf in the country, saying the club would encourage members of the armed forces, and their children, to develop interest in sports.

Adeosun, who is also Chairman of the Club, said the building of the club house would make the army golf club complete, saying that 13 holes of the golf course had been sponsored, leaving five yet to be sponsored. (NAN)