‎Buratai Is Safe, Celebrated Eid in Abuja — Disregard Fake News, Says Spokesperson

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, His Excellency Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), CFR, Betara of Biu, is alive, safe, and celebrated the Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja, contrary to false reports making rounds on some online platforms.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎



‎In a strongly worded statement issued Monday, his spokesperson and former Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), described the viral claims of an alleged attack on the retired military chief as “mischievous,” “false,” and “deeply irresponsible.”



‎



‎”For the avoidance of doubt, he celebrated the Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja, in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers, and has remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then,” Usman clarified.



‎



‎He condemned the online reports as “a product of the reckless imagination of the purveyors of fake news,” warning that their intentions are to “malign him, spread fear, confusion and misinformation.”



‎



‎“These fabricators are not only mischievous but also deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” the retired general stated.



‎



‎The rebuttal comes after unverified reports surfaced over the weekend on social media, alleging an attack on the former army chief. The fake news quickly gained traction, sparking concern among supporters and admirers of the prominent military figure.



‎



‎In his statement, Usman expressed gratitude to “countless patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, associates and admirers” who reached out with messages of concern and goodwill following the rumours.



‎



‎“Your overwhelming show of love and support is deeply cherished and speaks volumes about the enduring respect and affection we are privileged to receive from across the country and beyond,” he said.



‎



‎Usman also issued a stern reminder to those behind the misinformation: “Let this serve as a reminder to the harbingers of fake news, that truth will always prevail. No amount of falsehood or malicious propaganda can tarnish the image of a man who has devoted his life to the service of our great nation.”



‎



‎General Buratai, who served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff from 2015 to 2021 and later as Ambassador to Benin, remains an influential figure in Nigerian military and diplomatic circles.



‎



‎Efforts to trace the origin of the false reports are ongoing, and Usman urged the public and media to verify stories before dissemination, in line with responsible journalism and national interest.



‎



‎