Buratai inspects NAOWA, other hospital projects in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai Wednesday, embarked on facility tour of the newly constructed and equipped Army Command and Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Hospital at Mambilla Barrack, Asokoro, Abuja.

A statement by the Army on Wednesday said the hospital is a secondary level healthcare facility, capable of providing tertiary care in some areas of special interest such as special care babies’ management, intensive care management and radio-diagnostic services.

“It is expected to fill gaps and compliment other military hospitals/health care facilities in the nations’ capital.

“The Hospital is a brain child of the President NAOWA, Mrs Umma-Kalsum Tukur Buratai,” the statement read.

Buratai congratulated the NAOWA President, the management and Staff of the hospital for their commendable efforts so far.

He added that the hospital will go a long way in providing medical care for Nigerians.

Some of the facilities inspected include, specialist clinics, pediatrics, dental, surgery, infernal medicine, eye clinic, ante-natal, post-natal, obstetrics and gynecology. Others are laboratory equipment capable of haemotology, clinical chemistry microbiology, children’s clinic, pharmacy, accident and emergency and operating theatre, as well as maternity and public health centres among others.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Major General Ikechukwu Okeke retired said, “the facility will provide General Outpatient Consultation, Paediatrics and Dental services among others.

“It is not a coincidence that this facility is coming on stream at this time when the corona virus is ravaging the world. Since we find ourselves in this situation, more efforts will be made to put the hospital in a better position to be part of the national response plan.

“Health education and necessary precautionary measures will be put in place to protect our staff and patients while fighting this scourge.

“The Hospital shall liaise with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that necessary guidelines in the prevention and care of COVID 19 are followed,” the CMD said.

COAS was accompanied by the Chief of Policy and Plans Army, Lieutenant General LO Adeosun, chief of Administration Army Maj Gen MS Yusuf and Chief of Logistics Army Maj General JI Unuigbe among other senior officers of the army headquarters.

