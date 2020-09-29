Buratai inaugurates military police headquarters in Abuja

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday inaugurated the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, remodeled Special Investigation Bureau, in Abuja.

Buratai, while inaugurating the complex, commended the Acting Provost Marshal, Brig.-Gen. Hassan Ahmed, for his foresight towards completing the structure.

He urged the corps to continue to discharge their duties professionally and efficiently, adding that they needed the required discipline and regimentation to be a professional army.

He pledged to continue to ensure improvement on facilities that would enable the personnel discharge their duties effectively.

“The Nigerian Army is proud of you for working so tirelessly by making the best use of the resources to ensure that this edifice materialise.

“We want to thank Mr President and Commander-in-Chief for all the resources he has provided us and I assure him that we will remain loyal and dedicated to the service of our father land,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Provost Marshal, said the Headquarters complex had 54 offices, three conference halls, library, four interrogation rooms, viewing centre and forensic laboratory.

He added that the Special Investigation Bureau complex had been expanded and restructured to include motor transport yard and canteen.

Ahmed commended Buratai for providing the needed resources for the construction and remodeling of the edifice, assuring the commitment of the personnel to discharging their duties effectively.

“I want to assure the Chief of Army Staff that we shall utilise these structures towards attaining your vision which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role and enhance our performance.

“We shall use this complex judiciously to police the Nigerian Army by enforcing law, order and maintaining service discipline at all time,” he said.

Ahmed also solicited for more support from Buratai to intervene in the Military Police Training School and Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies in the area of infrastructure.

He also requested for accommodation for the soldiers of the corps to enhance their living standard.(NAN)

