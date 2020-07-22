Buratai inaugurates 42 flats for intelligence officers in Abuja

Share the news













The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday inaugurated remodeled 42 flats for intelligence officers of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC) in Abuja.

The officers’ transit quarters located at Camp Bassey barracks, Asokoro, has two additional two-bedroom flats and a guest house in addition to the 42 flats.

While inaugurating the accommodation, Buratai said he made deliberate efforts to enhance operational efficiency and welfare of personnel.

He said the effort towards uplifting the standard of intelligence corps was due to the primacy of intelligence to combating asymmetric threats to national security.

According to him, a well equipped and administered Nigerian army intelligence corps that functions optimally will have a implication on the military operations across the country.

“This I have tried to achieve through implementation of innovative strategy to ensure that Nigerian army is always ahead of adversaries in a complex and ever dynamic asymmetric threats environment.

“Accommodation continue to remain a challenge particularly in Abuja.

“It is against this backdrop that I assure you that s long as I remain the Chief of Army Staff, I will continue to improve the welfare of officers and men particularly as it affects accommodation and other welfare facilities to enhance productivity.

“Generally, given the resources available to NAIC, I want to observe that the corps has been proactive in providing timely and accurate intelligence in support of ongoing military operations,” he said.

Buratai urged the officers and soldiers of the corps to reinvigorate their collective effort to ensure that the army effectively combat the myriad of asymmetric threats to the nation.

He expressed optimism that the intelligence corps in conjunction with other agencies had shown the capacity to unravel the key leaders of the criminal groups like bandits and terrorists in a matter of time.

He also assured that Nigerian army would continue to channel it’s resources and energy towards actualising President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to secure lives and property of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Chief of Military Intelligence, Army, Maj.-Gen. Sunday Adebayo, commended the Chief of Army Staff for providing the accommodation for the personnel of the corps.

Adebayo said that NAIC had been witnessing tremendous transformation under Buratai’s leadership foresight since assumption of office.

He disclosed that the CoAS had also provided 16 flats accommodation for the officers of the corps at Kurudu Abuja.

He also disclosed that the ground breaking for soldiers’ accommodation would soon take place at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri, Abuja. (NAN)

