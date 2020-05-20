Buratai inaugurates 195 family units accommodation for troops in Kaduna

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday inaugurated 195 tastefully furnished family units accommodation for troops in Kaduna.

Out of the 195 buildings, 180 one-bedroom flats were for Corporals and below, while 15 two-bedroom flats were for Senior Non Commissioned officers.

The COAS was represented at the inauguration of the remodeled and renovated soldiers accommodation at Ribadu cantonment in Kaduna by Commandant, Nigeria Defence Academy (NBA), Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarhan.

Buratai restated that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, places high premium on the welfare of troops and their families.

He added that the Army would spare no effort or resources in making sure personnel are not only provided the right tools for the job, but also provided a convenient environment for their families.

“This commitment to troop’s welfare has led to a series of initiatives we have embarked upon to impact directly on troops and their families.

“The Barracks Investment Initiative that l lunched, has continued to provide the barrack communities with entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Our schools upgrade programmes are also geared towards improving the quality of education and creating conducive learning environment for our children.

“We have also vigorously pursued our hospital modification programmes which have significantly improved access and healthcare delivery to troops and their families,” the COAS said.

Buratai noted that the depth of commitment to troop’s welfare was demonstrated by the fact that the buildings are not only renovated, but also tastefully furnished.

He explained that the evolving face of the barracks was to, among other initiatives, motivate officers and men to greater productivity and improved efficiency.

The COAS thanked the Federal Government for enabling the Army to meet its needs despite competing demands and challenging economic situation in the country.

“As a result of this support, the NA is today better equipped than at any other time in its history,” he said.

He explained that the gesture is manifesting in the improved operational efficiency of the troops in the northeast and other theaters of operation across the country.

Buratai, however, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the kind gesture of the government by maintaining the buildings and promoting environmental sanitation of the barracks.

He also called on the soldiers to take advantage of all the facilities and conducive environment provided for them to give their children the best care and upbringing.

“This will enable the children to compete and have a place in the future of this country,” he said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen Usman Muhammad said accommodation in any organisation is one of the factors that boosts the morale of the workforce.

Muhammad noted that the Army has made it imperative for all personnel to be centrally accommodated in its cantonments and barracks in order to ensure the safety and security of the personnel and their families. (NAN)

